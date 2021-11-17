A grand jury indicted eight people on 227 charges in a string of bike and auto thefts across the state, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Authorities said the eight defendants committed 29 bike shop burglaries and 22 auto thefts between December 2019 and June 2020. The incidents occurred in several areas between Fraser and Denver and some in the Boulder area, according to a release.
The value of the stolen vehicles, property and damage to stores was $1.5 million, officials said.
"From speaking with the bike store owners, I know that these break-ins and thefts have caused significant harm for the victims and our communities," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. "This indictment is the direct result of a united, tireless effort to bring down a multi-jurisdictional theft operation."
Authorities said the defendants planned each burglary over Facebook Messenger and targeted specific shops repeatedly, including Giant Cycling World in Littleton, which was burglarized four times over several months. Totally Wired Cyclery in Fraser was robbed twice in 10 days, officials said.
During the burglaries, the defendants operated in groups of four and allegedly would steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of each bike shop. Other times they would break the front windows with large rocks or tools, officials said.
The burglars stole "high-end mountain bikes" and avoided all other accessories. In one instance, a burglar stole $90,000 worth of bicycles in under five minutes.
After the thefts, the individuals would abandoned the stolen vehicle used to ram into the doors or windows and would flee in a second stolen vehicle.
Officials said they believe the individuals worked with "fences" — individuals in a criminal enterprise whose role is to resell stolen goods — who transported the bikes out of the state and possibly into Mexico.
Since the investigation began, only a few bikes have been recovered and officials estimate a total of $985,000 worth of bikes were stolen.
The defendants were charged Oct. 25 in Boulder District Court with violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief among other charges, according to the release.
The suspects have been identified as:
- Kevin Acosta-Larkin, 24
- Austin Butler, 22
- Gerald Garcia, 26
- Maurice Leday, 22
- Gregory Melina, 18
- Salvador Mena-Barreno, 48
- Jason Quijada, 28
- Adrian Rocha-Chairez, 56
A number of district attorneys and local and federal authorities assisted in the initial investigation, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Police Department, the Littleton Police Department, the First, 14th, 17th and 18th Judicial District Offices and Denver District Attorney's Office.