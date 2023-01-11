Colorado's statewide grand jury has indicted five people on 90 counts in connection with an auto theft and burglary operation in the Denver metro area, Clear Creek and Weld Counties. The ring operated between December 2019 and March 2021, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

The five suspects are accused of using stolen identities to test drive cars at dealerships but never returning them. They also allegedly used stolen identities to open accounts at storage unit facilities to get access to units and burglarize them. The thefts allegedly included financial and personal identifying information, according to the release.

Authorities also found stolen guns in the cars, according to the release.

The operation included about $836,000 worth of stolen cars and $109,000 in stolen checks and property from the storage units.

Some charges in the indictment include aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, burglary, criminal impersonation and violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

“Motor vehicle theft is a serious issue hurting a lot of people and businesses in Colorado. Stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes, such personal property theft," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in the release.

According to the news release, among the five people indicted, Nathaniel Tsosie is in custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Craig Keltner, Andrea Wettig and Dustin James are in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections. Justin Jameson is in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Keltner, Wettig and Jameson are serving prison sentences connected to the pattern of racketeering accused in the indictment.