A 47-year-old man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison for selling 3,000 counterfeit pills, according to the U.S. district attorney in Colorado.
Victor M. Ortega-Ochoa was sentenced Tuesday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a release.
According to the plea agreement, Ortega-Ochoa conspired with others to sell thousands of pills disguised as Oxycodone, but were actually laced with fentanyl.
During controlled purchases by investigators, Ortega-Ochoa sold 3,000 of the counterfeit pills, while also agreeing to sell several pounds of methamphetamine and a kilogram of cocaine to undercover agents, according to the plea agreement.
Investigators found two guns and ammunition in the room where Ortega-Ochoa was arrested, officials said.
Following Ortega-Ochoa's release from federal prison in 2025, he will be on supervised release for two years.