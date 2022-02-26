A Douglas County man who tried to kill his wife with a samurai sword in 2019 was sentenced to more than a decade in prison earlier this month, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.
Thomas A. Keller, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Feb. 14 in a Douglas County courtroom, according to a news release. He was immediately sentenced to 14 years in prison.
"Violence is not a normal part of any relationship," said District Attorney John Kellner in a news release. "This defendant attacked his wife and nearly killed her. His circle of blaming her for his aggression and then apologizing and saying it will never happen again ends here."
Police were sent the the Keller's home on Dec. 19, 2019 after his wife called 911 and told the dispatcher her husband was out of control with a knife. While she was on the phone, the dispatcher heard her scream, "Tom get away from me, put that sword away!" according to the news release.
Keller's wife was hiding in their bedroom closet while on the phone with dispatchers. Keller eventually broke through the door and swung a sword and hit his wife on the wrist that severed two arteries and three tendons.
She shoved her way past Keller and ran onto the street where an arriving deputy applied a tourniquet that saved her life, according to the release.
Keller was taken into custody following a brief stand-off. Prior to the arrest, he had a history of felony level domestic violence with his wife, officials said.
“This defendant had been previously charged for felony level domestic violence with the same victim and received treatment; yet here we are in court sentencing him again after another domestic violence offense,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster in the news release. "The defendant tried to blame alcohol and at times the victim for his behavior. This sentence is a clear message that the defendant and the defendant alone is responsible for his actions. But for the strength and courage of this victim the People would not have been able to hold him accountable.”