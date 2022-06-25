An arson investigation is underway after a Longmont ministry sustained fire and smoke damage overnight, according to the Longmont Public Safety.
First responders were sent to Life Choices at 20 Mountain View Ave. in Longmont at 3:17 a.m. after reports of a fire.
Officials said the ministry's building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.
The building was also vandalized with black paint that read "If abortions aren't safe neither are you," and "Bans off our bodies," according to the department.
Life Choices is a Christ-centered ministry who assist men and women "who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health," according to their website.
Officials said the fire is believed to have been the result of arson.
The incident followed a spate of vandalism targeting churches and pregnancy centers across the country amidst high tension over the abortion debate.
In Boulder, vandals spray-painted abortion-rights messages across Sacred Heart of Mary's front doors, windows and religious statues in May after a draft of the opinion overturning Roe was leaked. "My body my choice," "Keep your religion off our bodies" and "Abortion Saves Lives" were painted in light blue along with the anarchist symbol across the outside of the church. In addition, bright red paint covered the hands and eyes of a bronze statue of Mary and Jesus.
Longmont authorities asked residents who live between Collyer Street and Lashley Street and 15th Avenue and 11th Avenue to check surveillance video for any activity between 2:45 and 3 a.m.
Authorities said those who have surveillance footage of any activity can upload the video to the Longmont Police Department at LongmontPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/225219.
Authorities also asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 303-774-3700 and note reference report number 22-5219.