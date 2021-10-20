A grand jury indicted a Colorado Springs man on drug distribution charges that resulted in a death, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced on Friday.

The jury indicted Nathaniel Corser, 21 of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in a death. He was indicted on several other charges related to the distribution and possession of fentanyl and one charge of possessing a firearm, according to a news release.

If convicted, Corser could faces a sentence between 25 years and life in prison, officials said.

Corser is scheduled to return to federal court on Nov. 9, according to online court records.