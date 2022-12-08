Denver District Attorney's Office prosecutors have opened a criminal case against Colorado Springs Postmaster Stevenson Begay alleging sexual assault.
Begay, 46, was charged with one count of forced sexual assault and one count of forced unlawful sexual contact, according to a Thursday news release.
Denver Police responded to a sexual assault report by hotel staff at the Embassy Suites at 7525 E. Hampden Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 20.
The victim said Begay had come to her hotel room for drinks and that she had told him several times that she was uncomfortable with him being there, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She said he removed his shirt, at which point she messaged two coworkers that she was uncomfortable and needed help.
The coworkers arrived and knocked on the door, the affidavit says, and Begay answered, shirtless and intoxicated. He told them he would leave, that everything was fine, and shut the door.
The victim said Begay then grabbed her, pushed her into the bedroom and removed both of their clothes. She told him she was uncomfortable and "didn't want to do this" and Begay continued to grab and kiss her against her will, according to the affidavit.
A person came into the room and helped the victim leave the room. Police arrested Begay.
Begay was installed as the 26th Postmaster of Colorado Springs on June 16. A United States Postal Service Spokesperson said Begay has been placed in a non-duty status pending the outcome of the investigation.
"We have no intention of bringing him back to duty at this time," the spokesperson said. "He will remain on off duty until such time as further details come to light."
He was advised on Wednesday and is scheduled to be in court Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will lay out the case before a judge.