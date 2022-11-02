One man was injured after a hit and run in north Fort Collins Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 35-year-old Loveland man was walking near Shore Road on the paved shoulder of Highway 1, authorities said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the unknown vehicle veered off the right side of the road and entered the shoulder where it struck the man, according to CSP.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local area hospital. The unknown vehicle that left the scene likely received damage to its front headlight area, authorities said.

Law enforcement believes the unknown vehicle is a teal or granite-blue SUV or truck.

As of 5 p.m., no update was available on the victim's condition.

CSP investigators have asked the public for any and all assistance. Anyone with information or video of the incident are asked to call CSP investigators at 303-239-4501 and reference case #3C221847.