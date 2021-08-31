The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in locating a driver accused of leaving a scene of a serious crash and stealing a bike from a middle school on Monday in Douglas County.

Authorities were sent to U.S. Highway 85 near West Lakeside Drive, near Chatfield State Park, after a report of an accident around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, they located a 53-year-old man who sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to a release from the state patrol.

An initial investigation found that a 2010 Chevrolet SUV was driving north on U.S. Highway 85 at a high rate of speed when it braked and swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid a school bus, colliding with a a 2010 Toyota Sedan.

Following the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet fled on foot and is believed to have stolen a bicycle from a nearby middle school.

Authorities described the man as being bald with possible face and or neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, but may have been wearing a white undershirt when he stole the bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the state patrol at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1C212789.