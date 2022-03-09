The Commerce City Police Department is looking for information about four people involved in fatally shooting Jose Duran-Maldonado last month.
Police on Tuesday night released surveillance footage of a group of four people inside a dark colored vehicle stopping at East 74th Place and Oneida Street on Feb. 26.
Three of the people — two males and one female — got out of the vehicle and approached Duran-Maldonado. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him.
A fourth suspect, a female, was seen exiting the vehicle right before the shooting. All four suspects fled the area in the dark colored vehicle.
Investigators are hoping by releasing the video and still images that someone will come forward with information about the suspects.
If anyone were to come across the vehicle, authorities encourage people to not approach it as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at 303-289-3626 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.