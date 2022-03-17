A months-long investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of committing dozens of sex crimes involving children, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
Police said Jose Luis Valdes is being held on:
- 37 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
- two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child
- two counts of internet luring of a child
- sexual assault on a child
- sexual assault on a child — pattern abuse
Police said Valdes is suspected of contacting minors over the internet and sending them explicit images. In one case, he assaulted a child, police said.
The Sexual Assault Task Force, which includes detectives from the Commerce City and Brighton police departments, arrested Valdes on Thursday.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the crimes call Detective Brandi Brunner at 303-727-3948 or the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at 303-289-3626.