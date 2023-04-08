The Commerce City is searching for a felony murder suspect following a shooting in mid-March.

The suspect, Jharman Lee Smith, 37, is 6 feet tall and about 250 pounds with numerous tattoos. He uses the moniker "Snatch 'Em."

Police responded to the shooting in the 5400 block of East 67th Avenue, just east of Highway 2 in Commerce City, at 10:57 p.m. on March 19, according to a news release.

Responding officers found a man shot to death at the scene.

Detectives identified Smith as a suspect and have a warrant for his arrest, charging him with felony murder, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .