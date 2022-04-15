The Commerce City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two people wanted for attempted murder.
The suspects were identified Friday as Christopher Diaz Jr., 26, and Lupe Gonzales, 26. They are considered armed and danger and anyone who see's them should call 911 immediately, police said.
Diaz Jr. allegedly went inside a businesses on Thursday morning in the 5800 block of Quebec Parkway and began stealing items. When confronted by an employee, he allegedly began firing a handgun multiple times, according to the department.
Gonzales then entered the store and also fired a shot. Both suspects fled the area in two different stolen Ford F-350 pick up trucks, police said.
No one was injured during the incident on Thursday, according to the department.
Commerce City police have recovered one of the stolen trucks the suspect fled the area in, but the whereabouts of an older black Ford F-350 are still unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects whereabouts or see the stolen truck should not approach the suspects and call 911 immediately.