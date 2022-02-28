A shooting Saturday in Commerce City left one man dead.
Officers were sent to the 6900 block of East 74th Avenue around 12:35 a.m. for a report of gunfire, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
They found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
As of Monday morning, authorities had yet to release the victim's name. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.