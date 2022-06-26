A 19-year-old accused of shooting three people in Commerce City on Thursday is in custody.
Hugo Alonso Santillana was taken in custody without incident on Saturday at a residence in the 15600 block of East 98th Place. He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of committing three counts of first-degree assault, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
Police were sent to the 15600 block of East 98th Place on Thursday afternoon after reports of multiple people shot at a home.
Officers located three people who were suffering from gunshots wounds. They were transferred to a local hospital where they remain with injuries ranging from serious to critical, according to the department.
Authorities have not released any information about whether the suspect was known to the victims or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department's tippling at 303-287-2844.