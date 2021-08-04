Last week’s fatal shooting in Aurora has been classified as a murder-suicide involving a husband and wife, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sarah Terry, 40, was shot in the head Friday and died from her injuries the next day. Her manner of death was homicide, the coroner’s office said. Robert Terry, 49, died from a gunshot to the head Friday. His manner of death was suicide.

Police said Robert Terry shot Sarah Terry in an act of domestic violence before turning the gun on himself.

The pair married in 2006, divorced in 2008 and remarried in 2011, according to public records.

Police said it is unclear whether they were together or separated at the time of the shooting. Records show they most recently lived at separate addresses.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 18500 block of East Kansas Place, a house where Sarah Terry had lived since 2020, according to public records.

Sarah Terry was found lying near a vehicle in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Robert Terry was found dead nearby.

The Aurora Police Department said anyone who knows a victim of domestic violence or is experiencing domestic violence themselves to call the Victim Services Unit at 303-627-3100.

The unit connects victims to assistance and resources to ensure their safety, police said.