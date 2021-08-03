The man who died after engaging in a shootout with Arapahoe County deputies on Sunday was killed by law enforcement, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.

The confirmation comes after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it was unsure whether the man was struck by the deputies’ gunshots or shot himself when cornered.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 49-year-old Keith Wayne. His cause of death is injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

The incident began about 9:45 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a fight between two men at a family gathering in the 5200 block of South Jericho Street in Centennial, deputies said.

One of the men had a gun and barricaded himself in the home’s garage when deputies arrived. When deputies tried to talk to the man, he opened the garage door and shot at the deputies, who fired back multiple times, officials said.

After the exchange of gunfire, a SWAT team responded to the scene. The SWAT team entered the garage and found the man, later identified as Wayne, shot to death.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

During the incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding neighborhood from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. The Aurora Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.