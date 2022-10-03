Data shared by local think tank organization Common Sense Institute shows Denver and surrounding cities continue to record high crime rates.

Car theft in Denver is second highest in the nation, and three other Colorado cities rank in the top ten according to FBI crime statistics data shared in the institute's 2022 Crime Study released Monday.

The study data shows car thefts are on track to exceed 48,000 this year.

Other crime statistics that continue to rise include arson, robbery and vandalism. Some crimes declined, like fraud, which dropped by 61%. Institute officials attribute the decline to the ending of COVID-19 relief programs, many of which were attacked by fraudsters.

"It is very difficult to comprehend Colorado, the Colorado I grew up in... hosting four cities in the top ten for all these crime rates," George Brauchler, the former District Attorney for Colorado's 18th Judicial District, said at a press conference.

Report authors highlighted the ongoing fentanyl crisis. In the first five months of 2022, law enforcement agencies reported they had seized more fentanyl "units" than all of last year.

But the two million "units" seized is a drop in the bucket, said Steven Byers, a senior economist with the institute.

"Last year, it killed, on average, three Coloradoans a day; that number is going to be up around four (this year)," Mitch Morrissey, a former district attorney for Colorado's Second Judicial District. said. "There was an attempt to change the law around fentanyl and make it a serious felony offense that failed to a degree."

He was referring to the Colorado Legislature passing House Bill 1326, which became law in July. The comprehensive measure dealing with the state's fentanyl crisis includes requirements for law enforcement to report to district attorneys when they respond to an overdose on whether an arrest was made. District attorneys are now required to report when they do not prosecute someone, based on the information from law enforcement, for violations of the law. Those requirements are in place for the next three years. New felony penalties for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of fentanyl or compounds containing fentanyl were included in the new law.

But Morrissey focused on the fact people caught with less than one gram of fentanyl will be charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

Morrissey said fentanyl is far more likely to kill younger people than older ones and said policymakers must take the drug more seriously.

Provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control show that 1,043 Coloradans died from a synthetic opioid overdose in 2022.

The CDC data is valid as of April this year; more up-to-date numbers are unavailable.

Brauchler warned fentanyl could kill 1,500 Colorado residents this year.

"There are two things that are true about crime and criminals. One is they're like water, and they go to the places of least resistance," he said. "But the second thing we know about criminals is this. They're not dumb."

Morrissey said he's hopeful the state homicide level doesn't break records, as it appears on track to do.

Brauchler echoed Morrissey's frustrations and said policymakers should begin making data-driven decisions.

"When we give (the data) to them because they don't like the answer, they poopoo the report, or they poopoo the data," he said. "Let's focus on getting as much good data as possible to really make good policy decisions."