Denver metro area police continue to search for suspects in two vehicle-related crimes that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

One incident was a carjacking that left one dead; the other was a hit and run that left a motorcyclist severely injured.

Police responded to a crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of West Yale Avenue. Upon arrival, responders found a motorcyclist had been hit and suffered serious injuries, according to a press release by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The other driver had left the scene.

The Denver Police Department announced a Medina Alert searching for the car allegedly involved in the crash. The vehicle is said to be a red 2008 Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate JQE-032.

Early Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting and carjacking that occurred in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue, near the Cherry Creek Country Club and James A. Bible Park.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to a social media post by the office. The suspects drove off in the victim's vehicle, a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with Colorado license plate CLY-X69. Deputies are searching for four suspects. Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 303-795-4711.