The Colorado State University Police Department has opened an investigation into a man's possible stalking behavior that began earlier this year.
The police department has issued an exclusionary order against the unidentified man, which means he's prohibited from being on campus or any property owned by the university, according to a news release.
Police said the man is not affiliated with the university in any capacity.
The department began receiving reports about the man's behavior earlier this summer when he regularly attended student activities and took photos of the students involved, according to the department.
Earlier this week, a female student who was previously photographed by the man, reported his behavior to the police department after she saw the man at her off-campus apartment complex. She told officers that he was taking photos of her, police said.
The victim also stated she witnessed the man while she was walking to class on the university's main campus.
As a result, the department has issued several tips regarding stalking behavior
- Be aware of your surroundings — you hear this often from police and other safety officials, but paying attention to where you are and what's happening around you is critical to identifying if your safety is at risk
- Document stalking behaviors, even if you're unsure if there is a pattern or you have not decided to report a concern to the police. Write down the time, date, place and description of what happened and who may have been engaging in stalking behaviors.
- If a stalker knows how to contact you, keep any evidence and document all contact, but do not respond.
- If you feel like you are being followed, cross the street, yell, run and look for a well-lit area or occupied building. If you're driving, drive to a police station or other public place, or call a friend who can meet you at your destination.
- Keep your doors and windows locked and keep your curtains drawn
- Limit the amount of information you post online and on social media accounts.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call or text 911.
Police urge anyone who sees this man on campus to call 911, immediately.