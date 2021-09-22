A 24-year-old Colorado State University Pueblo student is in custody after authorities located a large cache of weapons in his truck and on-campus apartment on Tuesday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities learned on Monday that Robert Killis, 24, who has previous military experience made threatening statements toward university staff and students. The sheriff's office is responsible for the university's campus.

Witnesses told authorities that Killis expressed interest in "buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other guns and saying that he liked to kill people," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Detectives began monitoring Killis on Monday and located his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado on campus and saw an ammunition box, bullet proof vest and a case that appeared it could hold a rifle or shotgun.

A search warrant was issued on Tuesday for Killis' truck and Walking Stick Village apartment. He was detained at a restaurant in northern Pueblo, according to a news release.

Killis told authorities that he was not armed, but admitted he had guns in his trick. Detectives searched his vehicle and located a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, according to the release.

Deputies also recovered several fully loaded high-capacity magazines that were assembled in a tactical manner as well as an ammunition box filled with additional rounds. Tactical equipment was also found in Killis' truck.

At Killis' apartment, authorities recovered an additional 100 rounds of ammunition and other unidentified suspicious items, according to a news release.

Killis is currently being held at the Pueblo County Jail on suspicion of unlawful carrying/possession a weapon on a university campus.