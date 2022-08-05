A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found death in the city's Cole neighborhood on Friday.
Officers were sent to the 3600 block of North High Street at 7:30 a.m. and found the woman.
Police upgraded the probe from a death investigation to a homicide on Friday afternoon. Authorities had not identified a suspect and did not release any additional information regarding the case or why it was upgraded.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.