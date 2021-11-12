The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was apparently shot near Argo Park.

Police announced it was conducting a death investigation near East 48th Avenue and Logan Street at 6:35 a.m. Friday. Several hours later, police said the victim, a man, had been shot and the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

The victim will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made and police are working to gather information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.