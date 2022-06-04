A 61-year-old woman is in custody in connection to the death of her great niece, according to the Denver Police Department.
Susan Baffour was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of a person 12 or younger, the department said.
A death investigation was opened Friday morning in the 1900 block of North Ulster Street. The investigation was upgraded to a homicide and resulted in Baffour's arrest.
Police said Baffour was the great aunt of the victim, whose only been identified as an 8-year-old boy.
The victim will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date.