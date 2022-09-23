FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force Friday identified the "Empty Promise Bandit" as Jack Jordan McMullen, 33.
"The suspect pictured above is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies within the Metro Denver area, including one attempted bank robbery," according to the FBI. "No weapons were seen in any of the incidents however, a weapon was threatened in one robbery."
McMullen is described as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall with a thin build, and had close-cut, light-colored hair.
An FBI Denver task force, the Englewood Police Department and the Denver Police Department are leading the investigation.
Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense. Stricter sentences can be handed down for crimes carried out with the use of a deadly weapon.
There's a $2,000 reward from CrimeStoppers for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information on the bank robbery in this case — or other bank robberies — can call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303.629.7171 . To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).