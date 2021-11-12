One person was arrested Friday in connection to an overnight fatal shooting in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood, according to The Denver Police Department.
Investigators identified Jerry Doung, 26, as the possible shooter and he is currently being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard at 3:45 a.m. Friday. A man was found on-scene and transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation and police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.