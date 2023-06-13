In a press Tuesday conference, Denver police said the Monday night shooting at 15th and Court Place had nothing to do with the Nuggets victory celebration. Another shooting, which happened less than an hour later at 20th and Market Street and sent 10 people to the hospital, was unrelated.

Police found guns and fentanyl in the area and suspected the motive for the 20th and Market Street incident had to do with illegal drug deals.

So far, there is no known motive for the shooting which happened outside of the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office that sent one person to the hospital.

Paul Lopez, who ran Denver's mayoral election just a week ago, was shocked but not surprised to get the call from building administrators early Tuesday morning, adding that "given the threats against clerks and election officials, we have already been in the process of protecting staff," he told The Denver Gazette.

Lopez said that bullets made a destructive path along the sidewalk breaking windows, hitting a ballot box, and spraying a concrete wall, and several cars. "It was too close for comfort," he said.

An investigative source who asked not to be identified told The Denver Gazette that a fight broke out in a parking lot at 1441 Court Place just before midnight. When police came on the scene, they found one person shot in the back, but there have been no reports of arrests.

The injured person was taken to Denver Health where he is expected to survive, according to a tweet by the Denver police.

A second unrelated shooting has gotten much more attention. At a press conference Tuesday morning, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas described a gunfight at 20th and Market Street which sent 10 people to the hospital. That shooting broke out at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a tweet, police said little about the shooting at the municipal building except that the case is under investigation.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 15th St. and Tremont Pl. with one victim transported to the hospital; extent of injuries unknown. Suspect info and circumstances remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xH7LRlNtTm — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

One of the bullets in the Webb building shooting blasted through a window and hit the cubicle of one of Lopez' staff.

"The last thing someone wants to do is show up for work and find bullet holes in their office," he said.

Luckily, the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office was empty of staff at 11:38 p.m. Monday.

Denver police did not have any new information regarding the Webb building shooting by late Tuesday afternoon.