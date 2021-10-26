A man who was beaten and tased by Denver police when he was 17 years old is set to receive a $1.2 million settlement after the Denver City Council approved the funds Monday.

Malow Mayek, now 20, sued the city last year, arguing that police used excessive force against him and violated his civil rights during the incident on Aug. 22, 2018.

An arrest affidavit said officers responded to the 1700 block of Pecos Street after receiving several 911 calls about a man acting strange and yelling obscenities. Police found the suspect, later identified as Mayek, appearing to be having a manic episode.

Body camera footage of the incident shows Mayek running away from the officers into an auto shop, then turning around and trying to run past the officers. One of the officers then tripped Mayek, and Sgt. Joseph Rodarte hit him in the head, back and legs with a metal baton.

While Mayek was on the ground, officers Douglas Watson and James Martinez shocked him with a stun gun, the footage shows.

Mayek, who was unarmed and high on LSD during the incident, suffered a broken leg, a broken nose, multiple lacerations and permanently limited mobility from the attack, according to the lawsuit.

“At no point during the officers’ pursuit and apprehension of Mr. Mayek did he present any threat to the officers or anyone else,” the lawsuit read. “Denver has cultivated an environment and culture of law enforcement brutality and deliberate indifference to the constitutional and statutory rights of citizens and resident.”

The council unanimously approved the settlement funds Monday without any comment from council members. The money will be transferred from the city’s general fund to its liability claims special revenue fund.

Rodarte was charged with assault in connection to the incident but was acquitted by a jury in 2019. Rodarte resigned from his position in June 2020 before he could be fired. The other two officers involved were suspended without pay for 10 days.