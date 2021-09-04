Two additional crimes have been linked to the five men accused of going on a fatal crime-spree that stretched from Lakewood to Aurora last month, according to arrest affidavits for the suspects.

The Denver District Attorney's Office released the affidavits Friday afternoon for the men facing between 15 and 25 felony counts of murder, robbery, burglary assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft and more.

Isiah Freeman, 18, Seth Larhode, 21, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19 were arrested on Aug. 18 in connection to the crime spree. The fifth suspect, Samuel Fussell, 18, was arrested on Aug. 25 in Greeley.

According to the affidavit, the men are now suspected of committing two carjackings in the 1500 block of East Hampden Avenue in Aurora on Aug. 15 and in Englewood.

Police used geolocation data from cellphones to track four of the suspects who were arrested at two separate residences in Sheridan and Denver the day after the fatal crime spree.

The newly released affidavits revealed a timeline of the crime spree:

Carjacking and shooting in Aurora on Aug. 15:

Aurora police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Hampden Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and after receiving medical care told investigators he was parked in the parking lot of Power House Gym around 3 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Suddenly, a vehicle parked two spaces next to his and three men approached the vehicle, while one fired a round into the air. The suspects demanded the victim to give them his keys and belongings.

After complying to their commands the victim attempted to flee, but was shot several times by a suspect. The assailants then fled the scene.

Attempted carjacking and felony menacing on West Alameda Avenue on Aug. 17:

Court documents revealed that at 9:59 p.m., police received reports of "glass breaking" at Del Norte Auto Sales at 2743 W. Alameda Ave. Officers arrived on-scene and located two men standing in the parking who said they heard the glass breaking and went to investigate.

The men told investigators they scared off five men who fled in a dark sedan and stated one of the men was in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine.

Witnesses wrote down the fleeing vehicles license plate using dust on a car windshield next to where they were standing. Police said the vehicle description matched the one stolen from Aurora on Aug. 15.

Carjacking on East Colfax Avenue on Aug. 17:

Police received reports of a carjacking at a WingStop at 5305 E. Colfax Avenue at 10:51 p.m. The victim told authorities he went inside to pick up his food and left his car running, but when he returned he saw someone sitting inside his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

When he approached his vehicle, the suspect displayed a handgun and pointed it at them. The victim began backing up and hear someone yell, 'What's up Blood?' and then fled.

Robbery and aggravated assault on North Lafayette Street on Aug. 17:

According to the affidavit, a man called 911 after hearing gunshots and stated he heard someone yelling "someone shot me." Witnesses told police a maroon SUV fled the scene towards East Colfax Avenue at a high rate of speed.

When police arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The witness told investigators he went on a walk near his home when suddenly he was approached by four to five men in a parking lot at 1526 N. Lafayette Street.

The suspects demanded his keys and wallet and began pulling, ripping his pants. They then demanded he get on the ground and started kicking him.

The victim attempted to get up from the ground when a suspected shot him, according to the affidavit.

Homicide at Yeshiva Toras Chaim School on Aug. 17:

Shortly after the previous call, officers responded to the school at 1555 N. Stuart St. after a report a person shot.

Court documents revealed 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg was walking near the school when the suspects fired several shots in his direction. Silverberg ran to the other end of the school, but the suspects, in two different vehicle pursued.

The suspects continued firing shots at Silverberg while he ran towards the school's vestibule. As he approached it they began assaulting him and the one suspect shot him multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene and officers located Silverberg. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Burglary and Auto Theft on South Union Street in Lakewood on Aug. 18:

Around 12:30 a.m. a burglary was reported at a business in the 1000 block of South Union Boulevard in Lakewood. A Toyota RAV4 was stolen during the process, according to court documents.

Engelwood Carjacking:

Police did not reveal a date, nor information regarding the incident, however, court documents revealed an investigator at the Englewood Police Department believe the same suspects are connected to their case.

All five suspects are due in court next month, according to online court records.