A 47-year-old Denver man was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man attempting to steal money from a vending machine, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Bradley Biggie was formally charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 30-year-old Damir Pugh.

The charge stems from a Jan. 18 shooting at an apartment building near the area of 35th Avenue and Kendall Street in Denver.

Officers were called to the building just before 6 a.m. after a caller stated there was an intruder trying to steal money from a vending machine in the apartment's leasing office. While on the phone with dispatchers, the caller heard two gunshots and requested an ambulance, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers arrived and located Biggie and Pugh. Pugh was taken to Swedish Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators learned Biggie went to the office after receiving a text alert for an alarm activation. When he arrived, the person who called 911 opened the door for Biggie, according to the probable cause statement.

Biggie explained to investigators in a heavily redacted statement that he fired at Pugh, but it was unclear why.

Investigators gathered surveillance footage of the area and later determined Biggie fired two shots at Pugh, which resulted in his death. Investigators observed Pugh trying to flee the area but then getting shot, according to the statement.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, investigators requested a second interview with Biggie. He gave a fully redacted statement, but appears to have changed stories.

"Based on the above information and the inconsistencies in Mr. Biggie's statement and the video surveillance that there is probable cause to believe that Mr. Biggie shot Pugh as Pugh was going away from him," the statement read.

Biggie is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.