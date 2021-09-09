Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will not face criminal charges for an off-duty altercation at an entertainment center last month, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday.

"Having concluded that criminal charges are not warranted, I want to make it clear that the behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff," McCann said in a statement.

McCann's office gave several reasons why criminal charges would not be filed including:

All parties involved have legal defenses that could be asserted.

All parties were drinking and their testimony is not reliable.

The parties involved who could be considered victims of the sheriff's conduct do not wish to proceed with criminal charges.

There were no serious injuries.

Criminal justice resources would be better spent focusing on serious crimes with willing and credible witnesses.

There is no reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

McCann's office took over the review of the case following a request by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"Because of my office's close working relationship with Sheriff Brown and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, I asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to be special prosecutor," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner in a statement on Sept. 3.

A criminal investigation was opened by the Greenwood Village Police Department in August after an altercation between Brown and unidentified individuals occurred at Pindustry, an entertainment center in Greenwood Village.

Authorities have released limited information regarding the altercation.

Brown released a statement about the district attorney's decision Thursday evening.

“Sheriff Brown would like to thank the Denver District Attorney's Office for conducting an unbiased review of the incident, Brown said in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "This was an unfortunate event that put the sheriff in the unwelcome position of having to protect and defend his wife. Sheriff Brown trusts the legal process and is looking forward to putting these events behind him.”