Denver police on Friday announced that investigators have upgraded a death investigation to a homicide.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the area of West 9th Ave and North Hazel Ct. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wKILJT9LCp— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 17, 2022
Police were sent to West Ninth Avenue and North Hazel Court in Denver's Villa Park on Thursday for a death investigation.
The investigation was upgraded after investigators concluded the death was a result of a homicide.
UPDATE: This incident now being as a homicide. The victim appears to be an adult male. Any additional updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 17, 2022
Police have not released the victim's name.
Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.