Armed officers to return to Denver comprehensive high schools

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero said he will have an armed officer at each of the district’s comprehensive high schools — a step that he acknowledges likely violates school board policy, Chalkbeat Colorado reports. Marrero sent a letter to board members hours after two Denver East High School staffers were shot and wounded by a student on Wednesday. "I can no longer stand on the sidelines," Marrero wrote. Read more about Marrero's policy change at Chalkbeat.

Denver police identify suspect in Denver East High School shooting

Denver police identified 17-year-old Austin Lyle as the suspect in the shooting Wednesday at Denver's East High School that injured two school administrators.

Lyle was described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Police believe Lyle could be connected to a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate No. BSCW10.

Lyle is wanted for attempted homicide.

Mayor Hancock: Bring back SROs to Denver Public Schools

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said it's time to return police officers to Denver Public Schools.

The mayor made the call shortly after two adults were shot at East High School on Wednesday morning. A hunt for the alleged shooter is underway.

“Another act of senseless gun violence rocked the East High School community this morning and my heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone," Hancock said in a statement. "There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed."

He added: "It’s also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We’re ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution.”

In June 2020, the Denver School Board unanimously voted to cut ties with Denver Police, following the death of George Floyd in the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Polis: parents, teachers deserve safety

Gov. Jared Polis joined others in condemning the violence at East High, saying teachers, students and parents deserve a safe environment.

“We are closely monitoring this tragic situation. We know that the two victims have been hospitalized and we pray for their health and swift recovery. Our students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms, and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm," the governor said. "We also reflect that today is the anniversary of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. We appreciate the quick action taken by East High school faculty and staff to secure the school and make sure students were safe and this is an ongoing situation, and State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this tragedy.”

Here's what we know about the Denver East High School shooting

Where did the shooting occur?

Police said the shooting occurred inside the office area at Denver's East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade Blvd. around 10 a.m.

Who are the victims?

Police said the victims were two adults and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Both were administrative staff members in the East High School dean's office. Their names were not immediately released.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said one of the victims was rushed into surgery and was listed in critical condition. The second victim was in "serious but stable" condition and was able to answer questions for investigators.

Who is the suspect?

Police said the suspect is 17-year-old Austin Lyle.

Lyle is described at 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie. Police believe he's associated with a red 2005 Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate No. BSCW10.

Police said there was a "safe plan" in place for Lyle to check him every day for weapons before allowing him into the school. He was checked this morning, police said, but today he got a gun into the school and began firing.

Are the students safe?

Students were in their third period classes when the shooting happened. The school was placed under lockdown following the shooting. Students were then dismissed to their parents in an "organized release."

Mayor Michael Hancock said one student was transported to a hospital for an unrelated allergic reaction.