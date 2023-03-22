Two adults have been rushed to the hospital and a manhunt is underway after another shooting at East High School on Wednesday, Denver police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the school at 1600 City Park Esplanade Blvd.

Police said that the alleged shooter is Austin Lyle, a 17-year-old student at the school who fled the scene. Initial word from students is that the shooting happened inside the school.

Police said there was a "safe plan" in place for Lyle to check him every day for weapons before allowing him into the school. He was checked this morning, police said, but today he allegedly got a gun into the school and began firing.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said school administrators were the ones who patted him down and were shot. One of the victims was rushed into surgery and was listed in critical condition. The other victim was in "serious but stable condition," according to Thomas.

Thomas said that police had a search warrant for the suspect's home and knew where he might be hiding. They said that they expected to apprehend him very soon.

Initially the suspect was not identified because he is a juvenile. However, as the manhunt stretched on into the afternoon, Denver police identified Lyle and said he is wanted for attempted homicide. He's described as a 5-foot, 5-inch Black male who weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Lyle's hoodie has an astronaut decoration on it and he and was considered armed and dangerous.

Denver police said Lyle is believed to be associated with a red 2005 Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate No. BSCW10. Anyone with information on Lyle or the vehicle should call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Late Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Cherry Creek School District confirmed that Lyle had been "removed" from Overland High School in Aurora for "violations" of board policy, according to the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.

Officials said paramedics were at the school at the time of the shooting, treating a student who was having an allergic reaction. They said it was fortunate because the paramedics were able to immediately treat the victims and transport them.

A note home to parents from the school said the students were in their third period classrooms and that the administration was "holding them there until further notice."

Other students told their parents that they were in the auditorium in lockdown. Students were later dismissed in an "organized release."

One senior student who did not want to be named said that she was walking up from the parking lot for class as students were walking toward her. They told her not to walk toward the school. She said police cars and ambulances were driving up on Esplanade Boulevard, the street which runs north to south in front of East High School.

"It's so surreal. My friends and my little brother are inside the building," she said. "I can't even fathom what's happening. This is crazy."

"I was picking up my son at East High School today for a Doc (sic)Appt, moments before the incident took place and witnessed the alleged gunman fleeing the building," former Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks tweeted. "I am praying for the 2 staff members who were shot. We live in a culture that protects rights and not lives. #Enough."

At 10:40 a.m., the school wrote parents that a release plan was in effect for students.

It's been an especially traumatic month since soccer player Luis Garcia was shot while sitting in his car after school. His family said he was getting ready to buy birthday party supplies.

The day of the shooting, two teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but Denver police said no one has been charged, specifically related to Garcia's death.

Two days after the he was shot, a weapon was discovered on campus. The next day, on Feb. 16, students were placed in a “secure perimeter” because of “an unrelated disturbance in the neighborhood,” according to a note home.

Students later pleaded with Denver City Council members to do something about the rampant gun violence, and urged them to reinstate the school resource officers. Days later, East High students marched from the school to the state capitol building on Broadway and Colfax Avenue for a rally, and to try and persuade legislators to do something.

East High freshman Titus Dokes described the disturbance as a violent incident which happened on East Colfax, which runs past the school but is not considered school property.

A week later, several Colorado schools, including East, received false reports of active shooters and other threats. “It was scary for everyone,” said Dokes, who said he was afraid he was going to die because he didn’t have a cellphone that day to keep up with the situation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.