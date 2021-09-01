Five men arrested in connection to a crime spree that left an 18-year-old student dead and another man with serious injuries face felony charges including murder, kidnapping and assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Isaiah Freeman, Samuel Fussell, Seth Larhode, Noah Loepp-Hall and Aden Sides also face charges for vehicle theft, burglary and menacing, prosecutors said.

The charges stem from a crime-spree that began at 10 p.m. on Aug. 17. in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue after reports of an attempted carjacking.

About an hour later, police said they were sent to the area of Colfax Avenue and Grape Street after a maroon 2018 Honda CRV was stolen at gunpoint. Police were called to a burglary at a Colfax Avenue business 10 minutes later, officers said.

Moments later, officers say they received word of a robbery and shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Street. Police said during a news conference on Aug. 20, that the victim was in critical condition, but should survive.

Shortly after, officers received another report of a man, later identified at 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg, suffering from a gunshot wound at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street.

Lastly, officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Union Boulevard after reports of a business burglary and auto theft.

Freeman, Larhode, Loepp-Hall and Sides were arrested within 24-hours of the incident. Fussell was arrested in Greeley on Aug. 25.