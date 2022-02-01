Denver Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Vigil stepped down on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving, according to Denver's Department of Public Safety.
On Monday, Vigil informed his colleagues of his resignation in a letter acquired by The Denver Gazette.
"I am resigning from the role of Deputy Chief. Some actions and decision I made over the weekend are not in alignment with the visions and values of our organization," Vigil wrote.
The city's public integrity division has opened an internal investigation into the incident, according to DDPS. The criminal investigation is being overseen by the Arvada Police Department, who declined to provide additional information about the incident on Tuesday.
DDPS' Interim Executive Director Armando Saldate said in an email statement that the investigation will uncover the facts and hold Vigil accountable for his actions.
"I am extremely disappointed in the actions and outcome of this incident, and Deputy Chief Vigil will be subject to the discipline process," Saldate wrote in an email statement to The Denver Gazette.
Vigil was named deputy chief in 2020. Although he is still employed by the fire department, he is taking "earned leave" while the investigations continue, said Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department.
Officials said the fire department is currently working to identify a replacement to fill in for Vigil during his absence.