Denver police initiated a shooting investigation Sunday after five victims were found shot near Coors Field late Saturday night.

Originally, four victims were transported to the hospital in the 1900 block of Market Street Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said on social media platform X.

The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m., police told The Denver Gazette.

A fifth victim was found Sunday morning, police said in an update. The extent of all five injuries are unknown, police added.

“All victims are expected to survive,” police said on X. “No arrests at this time. Investigators are working to gather more info.”

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and investigators are still working to gather more info about what occurred and why," Denver police told The Denver Gazette Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact (720) 913-STOP (7867).