A Denver grand jury indicted 11 people accused of operating an auto theft ring that stole more than $3 million in vehicles and other property across the metro.

Prosecutors said the defendants stole guns, trailers and at least 130 vehicles. They are also accused of stealing identities to finance their methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl addictions, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The jury indicted the defendants on 74 charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree motor vehicle theft, cybercrimes, identity theft and vehicular assault.

The defendants include:

Esequiel Gomez, 33

Sergio Casimiro-Mejia, 24

Susana Garcia, 23

Olivia Talamantes, 29

Jonathan Valdivia III, 19

Fabian Varela-Castillo, 28

Jonathan Baeza Delgado, 29

Karina Carbajal, 25

Dianna Laura Gaucin, 19

Felix Lopez, 34

Debbie Rachel Valdivia, 22

According to the grand jury indictment, most of the defendants are related or had known each other before launching the crime ring.

Prosecutors said the crime ring operated from Feb. 4, 2021, to May 11, and the defendants used social media to coordinate their activities, sales and even evade capture.

Law enforcement officials named their investigation "Program" because the defendants used electronic key programmers to override authorized key fobs, allowing them to use after-market key fobs to steal vehicles, prosecutors said.

The defendants are also accused of conducting counter surveillance and if confronted, they would ram vehicles, drive over obstacles, flee at a high rate of speed and enter oncoming lanes of traffic to evade authorities, prosecutors said.

The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force was involved in the investigation.