Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Denver that left a pedestrian hospitalized Monday night.

The crash happened at 4th Avenue and Broadway between a driver and pedestrian, police tweeted just after 10 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2004 Acura TL sedan with Colorado plate CFHC16, according to the tweet. The vehicle may have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Denver Police Department's non-emergency number at 720-913-2000 .