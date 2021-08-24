Note: The maps and analysis are based on data provided in the Denver Police Department’s open data catalog. While the police department records incidents as crimes, the data does not reflect cases actually charged by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
August 22 capped a violent weekend in Denver: A single shooting early Sunday morning killed one person and injured five others.
The weekend of Aug. 9 was similarly violent. Eight separate shootings left 15 people dead or injured.
Numbers from Denver police’s crime map over three years from September to August suggest that although homicide totals have increased year over year between 2018 and 2021, trends from week to week have followed some predictability: Homicides have tended to drop in the late fall and early winter months from around November to February, and rise in the summer. Note: Denver police’s crime map tracks homicides recorded, but does not separately track non-fatal shootings.
From September 2018 to August 2019, four weeks tied for the highest number of homicides, at four each: The weeks of July 1, August 5, August 12 and August 26 in 2019.
For the same period from 2019 to 2020, the deadliest weeks saw five homicides each: The week of September 9 in 2019 and the week of July 6 in 2020.
September 7 in 2020 was the deadliest week between 2020 and 2021, with six homicides.
As the total year-over-year has grown, the number of weeks that saw no homicides has shrunk: 2018 to 2019 had 17 weeks with none recorded, the next year saw 12 and 2020 to 2021 only had eight weeks with no homicides recorded.