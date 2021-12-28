Some of the victims in Monday night’s shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood have been identified by their friends and families as members of the Denver metro tattoo community.

Five people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and three others were injured when a series of shootings began after 5 p.m. in Denver and ended with the suspect dying in a shootout with police in Lakewood, according to the Denver Police Department.

One of those killed was Alicia Cardenas, 44, a local artist and the owner of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop at 56 Broadway. Amy Gordon, who has known Cardenas for 30 years, confirmed her death Tuesday.

“I am stunned. Alicia was an amazing individual. Her loss is a piece of Denver that’s being erased,” Gordon said. “(That area of) Broadway will never be the same.”

Gordon said she was near 1st and Broadway when the shooting happened outside the tattoo shop and she “got a bad feeling.” In Denver’s close-knit art community, it didn’t take long for everyone to hear what had happened, Gordon said.

“I just pray people will stop being as short sighted in their anger and disgust on society,” Gordon said.

The second woman who was fatally shot at 1st and Broadway was Alyssa Maldonado. Maldonado's brother-in-law, Gabriel, confirmed her identity to The Denver Gazette on Tuesday.

Maldonado was also associated with the Sol Tribe tattoo shop and her husband, Jimmy Maldonado, previously worked as a tattoo artist there, according to their social media accounts.

Ernesto Burbank, who said he is a family friend of Jimmy Maldonado, posted about the couple on Facebook.

“It’s hard to even believe it’s real, I reread the message hoping it was a mistake or the wrong number but it’s all real and so painful to accept,” Burbank wrote on Facebook. “I just don’t understand how so much hate can live in people and how the innocent always pay the price. Please tell your friends and family you love them. … Rest in Power our beautiful Indigenous Sisters.”

Jimmy Maldonado was also shot and is currently in the ICU, according to a GoFundMe set up to pay for the family's funeral and hospital bills.

According to friends on social media, the third deceased victim is Dano Blair. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.

Blair was also a member of the Denver metro tattoo community, working as a tattoo artist at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing in Lakewood, according to the business’s website.

Surveillance footage from In and Out Liquor, which is adjacent to Lucky 13 Tattoo at 1550 Kipling St., appears to show the suspected shooter enter the tattoo shop holding a gun Monday night. The shooter is inside for only 10 seconds before walking out and driving away.

“Dano Blair was taken from us all way (too) early and taken away from the people who have not had the chance to get to meet him yet,” wrote Brandon Schechter on Facebook. “Danny was such an amazing person would put anybody before himself. I have had the pleasure of calling this man my friend and artist.”

It appears the shooter may have targeted tattoo shops, as the third shooting location in Denver was also outside of multiple tattoo shops at West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street. Police said gunshots were fired at that location, but no injuries were reported.

An employee at World Tattoo Studio at the intersection told The Denver Gazette police surrounded the neighboring VI Collective tattoo shop Monday night after the shooting.

Jawn, who did not provide a last name, said he didn’t see or hear the gunshots but said his shop was open at the time of the shooting between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

“This is pretty wild,” Jawn said. “I don’t know why he’d target a place like that. It was locked and our door was open. It’s scary.”

Wes Donahoe, who lives near the tattoo shops at West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street, said he came home Monday night to find his street blocked off by police.

“It was definitely scary,” Donahoe said. “I grew up in Albuquerque this happened a lot down there. This never gets easier. It's always just as scary and just as sad.”

As of late Tuesday morning, authorities had not released the name of the gunman.

Photographer Tim Hurst also contributed to this report.