A Denver man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Aschenbrenner, 33, is being held in the Adams County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road in Commerce City. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots and found a woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was sitting inside of the front passenger seat of a red sedan with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, deputies said. She was conscious and taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Deputies identified the victim’s boyfriend, Aschenbrenner, as the suspect in the murder. Aschenbrenner was found and arrested at his home that day, deputies said.

No additional information has been released regarding what led up to the shooting or how Aschenbrenner was identified as a suspect.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after her family has been notified.