Denver resident Juan Davila-Rocha has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in the Montbello neighborhood Saturday, the Denver Police Department said.

Davila-Rocha, 32, is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder, police announced Sunday.

The victim, an unidentified man, was found dead in a parking lot in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police opened a death investigation but upgraded it to a homicide investigation after discovering the man was stabbed.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, awaiting the notification of his family, police said.

Police have not said whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what led them to arrest Davila-Rocha. No information has been released regarding what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Police are still looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.