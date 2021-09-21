A Denver jury on Friday convicted a man of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a man to avoid paying a towing fee, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Victor Arenas-Foote, 28, was convicted of first and murder in the shooting of 36-year-old tow truck driver Paul Dakan on Dec. 15, 2019. A jury deliberated for eight hours before reaching the verdict, according to a news release.

Officials said Arenas-Foote shot Dakan at 4800 Washington Street after his vehicle was impounded and he did not want to pay the $300 towing fee.

Arenas-Foote was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.