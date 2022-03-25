A 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his wife in 2019 was found guilty by a Denver jury on Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
The jury deliberated for five hours before finding Phillip Bivins guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tia Bivins, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.
According to investigators, Bivins was arrested after he turned himself into authorities 22 hours after the shooting, which occurred at the couple's home in the 3200 block of North Dexter Street on July 18, 2019.
"I was the shooter in the shooting," he reportedly told Denver police. He also told them what time the shooting had occurred, investigators said.
Denver officers responded to the couple's home and found Tia Bivins by the front door. She was pronounced dead by Denver Health paramedics on-scene, according to the probable cause statement.
Bivins remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced to prison on June 17.