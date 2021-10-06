A 56-year-old Denver man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 months in federal prison after he threatened a federal employee in February, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

On Feb. 26, Harold Ortiz, 56, called the Social Security Administration in regard to his social security benefits. During the call, he demanded to speak with a manager and yelled insults, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Once Ortiz was connected with the employee, he made several threatening statements including, "I'm going to stand outside your building and blow all your (expletive) heads off! You're dealing with a crazy person," before the call was disconnected, according to the plea agreement.

Ortiz called back and was told by the district manager that threats would not be tolerated, when he replied, "Denver PD will not come to my house because they know I will kill them! They know I am crazy!" according to the plea agreement.

Because of his threats, the Social Security Administration officer in downtown Denver was closed for two days on March 1 and March 2, officials said.

Ortiz was later arrested and charged for the crime before pleading guilty earlier this year.

"Freedom of speech does not protect threatening to assault or murder a United States official," said Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Kirsch.

Gail S. Ennis, the inspector general for the Social Security Administration, said Ortiz's actions caused fear and resulted in numerous appointments being cancelled.

"This deplorable behavior not only caused fear in the lives of SSA personnel and their families, but resulted in the closure of that field office and the cancellation of dire need appointments for the public," Ennis said in the release. "This behavior will not be tolerated by my office, and today's sentence should stand as a warning to anyone who threats an SSA official who is simply carrying out his or her duties."