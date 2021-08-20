A Denver man was sentence to nearly three years in federal prison on Tuesday for breaking into post offices across the Front Range and stealing at least $15,000 in the process, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for Colorado.
Cory A. Snyder, 35, was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of mail theft, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in May. Following his sentence he will be on supervised release for five years.
"For months, Snyder preyed on victims who relied on the services of the USPS to securely transport their private information," said Matt Kirsch, Acting U.S. Attorney. "This sentencing is a victory for the citizens of Colorado, who can trust their mail is safe and secure."
Snyder broke into 50 different post offices across Colorado between November 2018 and March 2019 and stole mail that contained money. Afterwards, he opened numerous bank accounts using the names and identities of the intended recipients.
Postal Inspectors said Snyder deposited between $15,000 and $20,000 into the fraudulent bank accounts, according to the release.
"When mail thieves get prison time, Postal Inspectors uphold their mission to protect the U.S. Mail, and the public knows they can trust the U.S. Postal Service to safely transit their important information," said Ruth Mendonca, inspector in charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.