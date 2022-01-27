Two men are in custody after a Denver man was shot and killed inside of a Lakewood motel on Monday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers found 29-year-old Angel Santibanez suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before noon in the Trails End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave. Santibanez was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Santibanez’s family started a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses, raising over $3,000 as of Thursday afternoon. Serena Ball, who is running the fundraiser, described Santibanez as a loving son, father, brother, cousin and nephew.

“Anyone who knows Angel knows how he could make a whole room laugh, especially with how contagious his laughter was,” Ball said. “He was very creative and loved making music, he loved spending time with his son and his family, he loved playing video games.”

Overnight Wednesday, police arrested Maliq Alston Williamson, 24, and Antonio Antiwon Johnson, 35, in connection with the murder. Williamson was arrested on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and Johnson was arrested on suspicion of committing accessory to first-degree murder.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or how they identified Williamson and Johnson as suspects. It is unclear whether the suspects knew the victim before the shooting.

Both suspects are in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center. Williamson is being held without bond and Johnson is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to jail records.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.