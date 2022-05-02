Police tape
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday identified Donne Allen Jr., 23, Denise Hood, 65, and Me’Khi Parham Allen, 4, as the victims of a triple homicide north of Green Valley Ranch last week.

The three were fatally shot in an apartment around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, police said.

An autopsy determined that all three victims died of gunshot wounds, and the medical examiner's office ruled the deaths a homicide.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the shooting or released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

