Authorities on Tuesday identified 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod as the gunman in Monday night's shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood that killed five people and wounded two others.

McLeod was fatally shot by a Lakewood police officer who was wounded during a shootout with McLeod. The officer was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

“I can’t overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent,” said John Romero, a spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department. “In the face of being shot, in the face of danger, she was able to not only save others from this terrible tragedy, but also neutralize the threat.”

In all, seven people were shot Monday evening at eight crime scenes in Denver and Lakewood. Four of the victims died Monday and a fifth was pronounced dead Tuesday, police said.

McLeod, a Denver resident, knew most of the victims through personal or business relationships and specifically targeted them, police said. Detectives were still investigating McLeod’s motives. Police declined to release details about how McLeod knew the victims.

According to public records, McLeod owned a business called Flat Black Ink Corp. at 246 W. Sixth Ave., less than a mile from where the shooting spree began.

McLeod was the subject of two police investigations in 2020 and early 2021, said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. Neither of those investigations resulted in state or federal charges. Police declined to share specifics about the previous investigations.

“We knew of this individual, there was an investigation into this individual and it will also be part of this larger investigation to try to get to a motive and answer those ‘why’ questions that our community has with the loss of five lives,” Pazen said.

Police said the shooting spree began at 5:25 p.m. inside of a business at First and Broadway in Denver. Three victims, two women and one man, were shot at that crime scene.

The victims’ families identified them as Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and Jimmy Maldonado. The families say the victims were shot inside of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop at 56 Broadway, a business that Cardenas owned.

At 5:31 p.m., McLeod went to the 200 block of West Sixth Avenue and broke into a home, where he shot at the people inside the home but did not hit anyone, police said. Investigators also believe McLeod set a van on fire behind the home.

At 5:45 p.m., McLeod shot and killed an unidentified man inside of the One Cheesman Place apartment building at 1201 N. Williams St., police said. Bullet holes could be seen in the glass of the building’s front doors Tuesday.

After the third attack, Denver police chased McLeod, who was driving a black van, to Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street, where he and the police got into a shootout. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the police vehicle was disabled and McLeod drove away.

McLeod then drove to Lakewood where, at 5:58 p.m., he fatally shot 38-year-old Danny Scofield inside of the Lucky 13 tattoo parlor at 1550 Kipling St., police said. Scofield worked at the shop as a tattoo artist, according to the business’ website.

Surveillance footage from a liquor store near the Lucky 13 shows a man walking into the tattoo parlor carrying a large gun and then leaving 10 seconds later before driving away in a black van.

At 6:04 p.m., Lakewood police spotted McLeod driving in the Belmar shopping center. He shot at police and drove off. Officers returned fire but no one was hit.

At 6:10 p.m., McLeod walked into the Hyatt House hotel in the shopping center and briefly talked to an employee at the front desk before shooting her several times, police said. The worker, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, died Tuesday.

Police said they believe McLeod intentionally targeted the Hyatt House but may not have known Steck.

After leaving the hotel on foot, McLeod ran into a Lakewood police officer at West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street. The officer ordered McLeod to drop his weapon, at which point McLeod shot her in the abdomen. The officer then returned fire, killing McLeod.

Police have not released the officer’s name, but Romero said she has been with the Lakewood Police Department for three years.

The investigation into the shooting spree is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information or footage is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.